Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of LAND opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.46 million, a PE ratio of -74.56, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.98.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,096,000 after acquiring an additional 129,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 115,704 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Gladstone Land by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 41,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.