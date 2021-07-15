Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $700.53 million, a PE ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

