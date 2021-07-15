Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.
NASDAQ LAND opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $700.53 million, a PE ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.
