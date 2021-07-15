Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 target price on Givaudan and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.02.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.16. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $96.10.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

