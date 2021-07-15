Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given a $95.03 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price objective on Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.02.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $95.20 on Monday. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $96.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

