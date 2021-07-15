Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at National Bankshares

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.30.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$43.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.67. The firm has a market cap of C$8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.92. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$21.37 and a 52-week high of C$47.69.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$746.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$639.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total value of C$1,858,982.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,949,440.99.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

