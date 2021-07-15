Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 114,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,253. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

