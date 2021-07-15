Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GXI. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.50 ($108.82) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.93 ($118.74).

ETR GXI opened at €87.10 ($102.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.94. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a 12-month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €92.46.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

