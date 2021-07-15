German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,944 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.66% of German American Bancorp worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 40.3% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 114,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32,777 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,248,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $393,142.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

