Geode Capital Management LLC Has $10.99 Million Position in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watford were worth $10,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watford by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Watford by 889.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Watford by 80.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Watford during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Watford by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRE opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $697.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.90. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $36.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.26 million for the quarter. Watford had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTRE. TheStreet cut shares of Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

