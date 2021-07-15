Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 772,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MESA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $314.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

