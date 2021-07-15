Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,590 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $10,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,303,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after buying an additional 52,896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 184,622 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $792,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HVT stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $751.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

