Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 66,722 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Veritone worth $10,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VERI. Banta Asset Management LP raised its position in Veritone by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,401,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,591,000 after purchasing an additional 81,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritone by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,576 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Veritone by 28.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 248,516 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the first quarter worth approximately $10,509,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Veritone by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53. Veritone, Inc. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

