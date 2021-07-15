Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 64,974 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $10,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TriState Capital by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in TriState Capital by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

TSC stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.83 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush downgraded shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TriState Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

