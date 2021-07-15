Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Position Lessened by Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. decreased its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Genmab A/S comprises 0.2% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,183. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $44.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

