General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Down 76.1% in June

General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEVI remained flat at $$0.13 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 57,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,228. General Environmental Management has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16.

General Environmental Management Company Profile

General Environmental Management, Inc provides industrial liquid waste treatment and remediation services. It offers field services, remediation, transportation, and site treatment for hazardous and non-hazardous materials to the oil and gas industry, industrial clients, and domestic waste generators.

