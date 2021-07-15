Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Short Interest Update

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 570.6% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Genel Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEGYF remained flat at $$2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007. Genel Energy has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

