Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce sales of $75.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.68 million to $80.76 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $32.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 132.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $289.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.03 million to $307.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $288.73 million, with estimates ranging from $271.02 million to $323.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $160,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $9,039,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock valued at $25,545,137 over the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 123,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.64. 1,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -57.14%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.