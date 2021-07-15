Geeq Hits Market Cap of $4.46 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001540 BTC on exchanges. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $278,518.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Geeq has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00049960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.12 or 0.00854049 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

