GCN Coin Trading Down 11.3% This Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $81,204.10 and approximately $43.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00398122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008932 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.