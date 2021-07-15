Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Gap Down to $19.37

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.37, but opened at $18.13. Gatos Silver shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 9,209 shares trading hands.

GATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.57.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,982.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,631 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $19,592,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gatos Silver by 257.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 597,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 430,583 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth $3,353,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $2,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

