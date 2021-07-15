Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

GTES has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Shares of GTES opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $18.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $5,189,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,450,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

