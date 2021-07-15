Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading Up 3.7%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s stock price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 21,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,250,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GCI shares. started coverage on Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $686.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.19.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Gannett had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $777.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,572.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

