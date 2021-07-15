GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down to $167.62

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $167.62, but opened at $160.50. GameStop shares last traded at $166.90, with a volume of 39,416 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GME. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -92.10 and a beta of -2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.91.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. On average, analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after buying an additional 1,825,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

