Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Hits New 1-Year High at $154.40

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 154.40 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 154 ($2.01), with a volume of 799165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.92).

The company has a market capitalization of £171.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Galliford Try Company Profile (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

