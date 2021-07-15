Galactrum Trading Up 97.9% Over Last Week (ORE)

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 96.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Galactrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Galactrum has traded 97.9% higher against the dollar. Galactrum has a market cap of $6,544.19 and $14.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Galactrum

Galactrum (ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org . The Reddit community for Galactrum is https://reddit.com/r/Galactrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Galactrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galactrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galactrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

