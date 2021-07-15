Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

NYSE MSI opened at $222.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.72. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.12 and a 1 year high of $225.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $538,152.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,552 shares of company stock worth $5,332,207 in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

