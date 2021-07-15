Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $102,000.

Get Thimble Point Acquisition alerts:

Shares of THMAU opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THMAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Thimble Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thimble Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.