Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth $325,000.

Get Healthcare Capital alerts:

Shares of HCCCU stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.