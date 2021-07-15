Gabelli Funds LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.05% of Daktronics worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Daktronics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Daktronics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Daktronics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Daktronics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Daktronics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. 59.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daktronics alerts:

DAKT opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $280.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Daktronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $116.88 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.