Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 48.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 63,886 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 166,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 31.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.07 million, a P/E ratio of -435.78, a PEG ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.56 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 2,961 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $147,309.75. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,522 shares of company stock valued at $560,829. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

