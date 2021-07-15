Gabelli Funds LLC Buys New Holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,458,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,219,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,436,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,488,000.

Cartesian Growth stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

