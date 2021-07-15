Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires New Holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSEA. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,549,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,353,000. 17.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Scott A. Reed acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $123,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

LSEA stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Landsea Homes Co. has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $11.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.73.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $160.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

