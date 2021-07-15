FY2022 EPS Estimates for CME Group Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CME Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. dropped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $210.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 44,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 51,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 55,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

