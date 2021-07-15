FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust Lifted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

NYSE KRG opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.02, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.51.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $17,433,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 371.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,054,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after purchasing an additional 830,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $12,418,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 987,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 584,131 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

