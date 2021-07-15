FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dana in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $2.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dana’s FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

NYSE:DAN opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.55.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dana by 54.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dana by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dana by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dana by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Dana by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 115,644 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

