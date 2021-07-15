FY2021 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Associated Banc in a report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 9,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $226,028.18. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $204,340.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,407 shares of company stock worth $1,774,390. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Associated Banc by 464.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

