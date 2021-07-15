Furucombo Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $340,466.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00041673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00112264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00150688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,769.36 or 0.99948545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.50 or 0.00950091 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

