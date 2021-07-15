Fundamenta Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $330,003.25 and approximately $58,298.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00041350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00115598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00148851 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,394.98 or 0.99896157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.31 or 0.00996926 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,983,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,049,014 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.