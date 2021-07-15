Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Director Sells $133,965.16 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Director John C. Bolger sold 1,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.41, for a total value of $133,965.16.
Shares of FLGT stock opened at $74.87 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.50.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.
