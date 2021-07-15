Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $58.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 5.90.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter worth $2,669,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter worth $2,669,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 218,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

