Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Insider Quentin Mccubbin Buys 10,000 Shares

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) insider Quentin Mccubbin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,500.00.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $58.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 10.58.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 122.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FREQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

