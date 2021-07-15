Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 546.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPSN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,528,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.25.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

