Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,451,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,550 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $126,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 83,020 shares during the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $10,446,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

