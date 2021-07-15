Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 198,320 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 198,320 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $67,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

NYSE APD opened at $288.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

