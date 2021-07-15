Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 114,481 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 114,481 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $154,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.84.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $556.40 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.47. The company has a market capitalization of $246.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

