Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,261.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,253 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Eaton worth $85,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $1,045,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 795,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,012,000 after acquiring an additional 452,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 120.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 517,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,529,000 after purchasing an additional 282,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $153.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.77. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $91.26 and a fifty-two week high of $155.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.65.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

