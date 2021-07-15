Fred Alger Management LLC Has $55.32 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,429,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,567 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $55,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

NYSE:BAC opened at $38.42 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

