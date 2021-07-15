Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,840,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,468 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Morgan Stanley worth $142,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,110,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,257 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $91.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.45. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The stock has a market cap of $170.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

