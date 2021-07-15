Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,125,819 Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,125,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,435,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 3.61% of Viant Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

