Frax (FRAX) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Frax has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Frax coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $232.91 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00040805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00113334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00151307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,709.20 or 1.00020272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.64 or 0.00979847 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 233,188,149 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.